Although the Carolina Panthers didn’t contest the NFL playoffs, they were a very important part of the news cycle when we started in 2020.

The 2020 Panthers will be a fascinating team to watch as they evolve. You have a new head coach in Matt Rhule who dismissed the LSU game coordinator, Joe Brady, from the National Champions as the new offensive coordinator.

NOW SEE BELOW: Master Madden 20 and blow your opponents away!

You also have Cam Newton fully healthy again after much of the year. However, you have to defend yourself against someone other than Luke Kuechly, who surprisingly announced his retirement at the age of 28.

Though they haven’t contested the playoffs, their historic and recent success means they have a number of great players on Madden to help build their Ultimate Team.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about MUT Series 5

You need five Panthers players to activate their chemistry, but who is the best to start it all?

Luke Kuechly (96 OVR)

Program: Team of the year

Position: MLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 393,000 / PS4 – 389,000 / PC – 437,000

Kuechly will be one of the best linebackers who have ever played in the NFL. He may have only played eight years but made seven pro bowls, five all-pro selections, the “Defensive Player of the Year” and “Defensive Rookie of the Year” titles. He was right to make TOTY again this year.

As you may have guessed, this card is immense. With 97 repetitions, 96 chases, 88 suspension blocks and speed, he hits every player around the ball. Once there, his 95 tackling and 93 hit powers are crazy. If you add the coverage of 82 zones, it is the total package.

Jordan Gross (94 OVR)

Program: legends

Position: LT

Auction House Value: Xbox – 288,000 / PS4 – 275,000 / PC – 239,000

Gross was a legend from the moment he arrived in Carolina. He started as RT in his rookie year, anchored a team that made the Super Bowl, and played every offensive snap. He later moved to LT and was one of the best in the NFL until he retired in 2014. He is now in the Panthers’ Hall of Honor.

READ MORE: The best Jacksonville Jaguar cards to buy and use in MUT

If you want passport protection, this is your type. His 94 pass block is insanely good and lets him handle all types of pass rusher. It also has 91 run blockers, so you won’t let your team down in this phase of the game.

Christian McCaffrey

Program: Zero Chill

Position: HB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 251,000 / PS4 – 255,000 / PC – 239,000

McCaffrey was one of the top three offensive players in the NFL this season, so it should come as no surprise that he has one of the best HB cards in MUT. He ended the season with 2,392 yards ahead of scrimmage, the third best ever, with 1,000 yards of noise and reception and over 100 receptions.

It’s everything you want in a running back, and this card reflects that. If his 91 speed, 96 agility, 93 juke move, 91 evasive maneuvers and 91 spin move are not enough to grab your attention, his 84 catch and 85 short distance run make him a better receiver than many WR cards.

Brian Burns (93 OVR)

Program: Ghosts of Madden – Future

Position: LOLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 190,000 / PS4 – 197,000 / PC – 198,000

Burns was exactly what the Panthers had hoped for in his rookie season. His seven and a half sacks don’t seem to be very numerous, but he was productive and an integral part of the Panthers’ pass-rush rotation.

READ MORE: The best Indianapolis Colts cards in MUT

If you need a Speed ​​Rusher or Ranger Run Stuffer, it can be your type. His 88 speed from the edge is a game changer, add it to 96 chase, 91 play rec and 91 finesse moves he is a nightmare on the verge of your defense.

Donte Jackson (92 OVR)

Program: Blitz

Position: CB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 301,000 / PS4 – 329,000 / PC – 350,000

Jackson came into play as a rookie in 2018 and was pushed straight to the grid. This year he was supposed to be comfortable on an island with the game’s best receivers, and he was fighting something. Nevertheless, his physical means and seven interceptions in two years make him a promising player.

With the speed of many receivers so available, fast cornerbacks are a game changer. Well, Jackson is one of the fastest at 94 speeds. If he adds that to his 91 man coverage, he can stay in MUT with most of the best recipients.

The best Carolina Panthers players to buy in MUT

player All in all position program Auction house value (Xbox / PS4) Luke Kuechly 96 MLB TOTY 391,000 Jordan Gross 94 LT Legends 279,000 Christian McCaffrey 94 HB Zero Chill 253,000 Brian Burns 93 LOLB Ghosts of Madden – Future 194,000 Donte Jackson 92 CB Blitz 315,000 Julius Peppers 92 LE MUT 10 307,000 Cam Newton 92 QB Most feared 131,000 Gerald McCoy 91 DT TOTW 89.8k Eric Reid 91 SS Football Outsider 104k Mario Addison 91 RE Heavyweights 87.1k Greg Olsen 91 TE MUT Heroes 99k Luke Kuechly 90 MLB MUT Superstars 305k Joey Slye 90 K Football Outsider 83.8k Christian McCaffrey 90 HB Signature Series 351k Matt Paradis 90 C soccer outsider 74.8k

READ MORE: The best Cleveland Browns cards for MUT