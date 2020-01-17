It’s been five weeks since Madden Ultimate Team Series 4 hit the market, and with the upcoming Super Bowl, it’s almost time for Series 5.

Series 4 brought Zero Chill, Ghosts of Madden, TOTY, NFL Playoffs and many other content to satisfy solo grinders, competitive fighters and paying players.

Most importantly, the first 95+ total players started because MUT’s top teams slowly stand out as the players get better and the rewards get bigger.

The end of Series 4 is approaching. We don’t know when Series 5 will arrive, but we do know it will soon be.

Start date of the MUT series 5

The Series 5 release date has not yet been announced, but there are two dates to keep in mind. The first is January 24th, which marks six weeks since the start of Series 4 – as much time as the other series.

In recent years, however, Series 5 has followed the Super Bowl, so February 7th is the date on which the circle is to be closed. However, that would mean that Series 4 would have taken eight weeks.

In both cases, you need to consider what you will do with your Series 4 trophies. They are halved and converted into Series 5 trophies. So if you want to afford Brandin Cooks or any other item, check out the touchdown packages.

Each trophy costs 220 trophies and gives you the choice between a 65,000 coin quick sale or one of three over 83 elite players.

Redzone bundles that give you 25,000 coins or players are worth 90 trophies and a great choice to top up your coin account quickly and easily.

MUT Series 5 Masters

We have now seen two offensive and two defensive series champions. There was a violation of Brandin Cooks in Series 4, so he should return to the defense.

I would assume that the Series 5 Master is a defensive lineman, considering that we have had a safety and linebacker so far. We can immediately disregard anyone who has a highly rated Zero Chill, TOTY or Playoffs card. So who could that be?

Anyone like Fletcher Cox or Jerry Hughes who has no cards over 91 or 88 but is still a very good player would make a lot of sense.

In addition, you can expect the player to hit the 96 or 97 OVR mark to stay competitive with the other top players in the program.

LTD players in packs

One of the biggest aspects of a new series is the introduction of Series Redux players. The LTD players from the previous series will be released in packs at the start of Series 5.

Players like Jared Goff from the LTD Signature Series, Jason Sehorn from the LTD Legends or Michael Gallup from the LTD TOTW will be available in packs again.

Ultimate legends?

Madden’s latest title update, Championship Run, summed up the release of Ultimate Legends in MUT: “Rock the Gridiron with legendary players of all time on Ultimate Team.”

This is reason to believe that Series 5 will appear shortly after the Super Bowl.

Ultimate Legends sees that players receive new cards in the Legends program, but overall are upgraded to the high 90s to keep them updated with the latest cards.

This program will be one of the first to produce 98 and 99 OVR cards and is always an important part of the MUT content calendar.

Solo challenges

Of course there will be a big wave of new solo challenges and missions throughout the series. We don’t know anything yet since EA hasn’t announced anything yet, but programs like Team MVPs and programs related to the NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft are likely to make their debut.

