Macron seeks leading role in EU nuclear strategy after the Brexit

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron argued Friday for a more coordinated defense strategy of the European Union in which France, the only post-Brexit nuclear energy in the bloc, and its arsenal would play a central role.

In a speech to military officers who graduated in Paris, Macron set out the nuclear strategy of his country in an attempt to show leadership a week after nuclear-armed Britain officially left the EU.

Macron stressed how France views its nuclear weapons as a deterrent to attacks by warring enemies, although he admitted that France’s nuclear power was reduced after the army reduced its arsenal to less than 300 nuclear weapons.

But the speech focused on projecting force, because at this stage Macron refused to sign a treaty to further reduce the French arsenal, announced an increase in military spending, and positioned himself as the driving force for a united EU – with the help of of the military power of France to its point. Macron also praised the role of the French army in places such as the Sahel in Africa, where he has just pledged 600 additional troops to fight extremists.

The central idea in the keynote speech, however, was a strengthened European role for the French nuclear arsenal in a more coordinated European defense policy.

Macron said the strategy would prevent Europe from “limiting itself to a spectator role” in an environment dominated by Russia, the United States and China.

“Europeans must realize collectively that, in the absence of a legal framework, they can quickly be exposed to the resumption of a conventional, even nuclear, arms race on their territory,” Macron warned.

His comments come at a time when NATO allies, who would normally look to the United States for help with a nuclear stalemate, are concerned about Washington’s withdrawal from the multilateral stage. This could cause new tensions within NATO, where Macron disrupted the springs last year by saying that the lack of American leadership caused the “military death” of the military alliance.

Last year, Russia and the US withdrew from the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty – dating from the era of the Soviet Union – and blamed each other for failure. Macron said he wanted Europeans to present their own “international arms management agenda.”

Friday’s speech was part of Macron’s constant drive for a stronger European defense as US President Donald Trump withdrew from the European allies and admonished them to pay more for their own protection.

Macron declared his vision as “an offer of dialogue” and “service” to Europeans to assert their autonomy “in defense and arms control”.

