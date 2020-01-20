Photo: EuroLeague basketball

Maccabi Tel-Aviv’s team captain Omri Casspi and security guard Nate Wolters are expected to miss the rest of the season.

According to Shkedy, Casspi will no longer play this season as he will have knee surgery in the coming days.

At the same time, Wolters is struggling with a shoulder injury and will miss the rest of the season.

For his part, Maccabi has already provided an update on the condition of both players, but the club has not announced how long they will take a break.

