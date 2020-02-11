Macaulay Culkin unveils Bombed Audition for Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Macaulay Culkin refers to the March issue of squire, his first time a photo shoot like this – the magazine notes – in fifteen years. In addition to a few notable performances, he also largely abandoned acting at that time … and if one of his most recent auditions was any indication, he might be a bit rusty.

Speaking with the publication, the now 39-year-old former children’s star revealed that he was trying a part in it Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-nominated film “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” and bombarded. “It was a disaster. I had not hired myself,” he explained, not revealing for what part he was reading. “I’m terribly in audition anyway, and this was my first audition in about eight years.”

During the interview, Culkin made it clear that he really loves the art of filming, but is not a fan of everything else that goes with it.

“I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set. I don’t enjoy many other things that go with it,” he explained. “What is a good analogy. The Shawshank Redemption. The way it comes out of jail is to crawl through a tube of shit, you know? It feels like I’m getting into that freedom, I have to crawl through a tube of shit. “And you know what? I’ve built a very nice prison for myself. It’s soft. It’s sweet. It smells good. You know? It’s plush.”

Apart from a great Google Assistant advertisement in which he reproduced his role as Kevin McCallister, a role in the 2019 comedy “Changeland” and a guest starring “Dollface”, Culkin’s recent work was not in front of the camera. Instead, he had a band called The Pizza Underground and was busy with his Bunny Ears website and podcast.

He said that his time out of the spotlight led to a false perception of who he really is.

“People assume I’m crazy, or a boil, or damaged. Weird. Cracked. And until the last year or two, I didn’t put myself out there at all. So I can understand that,” he said. “It is also true, okay, everyone, stop doing so terribly shocked that I am relatively well adjusted.”

He added that, despite the fact that it looks like an “old man”, it is nice to occasionally break out and do interviews / photo shoots as he did for Esquire.

“This is not really my cup of tea. These are all lovely people, but poking, poking – frankly, it’s part of the reason I don’t do this anymore. None of the things,” he said during the shoot . “Doing junkets and things – that stuff always made me crazy.”

That said, with this, “the stars aligned, and I actually thought it could be super fun.” He added that he was a fan of the photos and that they “made my lady happy.” His “lady” is a girlfriend Brenda Song – and according to the publication she was indeed satisfied with the final images.

“I don’t even promote myself,” he added. “It’s just another little adventure.”