Mac Miller's fascinating posthumous album is finally here [LISTEN]

Mac millerPosthumous album of circles has arrived and his work is still as convincing.

The new disc is intended to complete its previous version, To swim, in a way that complements its complete and planned concept – Swim in circles. Composed of 12 tracks and lasting 48 minutes, it is the most complete and bittersweet snapshot of Mac’s creative flow in the time preceding his unexpected death.

Producer Jon Brion took it upon himself to complete Circle after the tragic death of the rapper / singer / composer. After hearing some early demos, he started tweaking them for the companion album. His contributions are based on the time he has spent and the conversations he has had with Mac.

His family previously said, “It is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We just know it was important to Malcolm that the world hear it. “

Listen below.

RIP Malcolm James McCormick

January 19, 1992 – September 7, 2018

Mac Miller – Circles