Maarten Stekelenburg about sweepers: “Keeping has totally changed”

No position in football has undergone such a major evolution in the last 30 years as the keeper.

Although there are examples of football history keepers showing aspects of the modern interpretation of the role – such as Lev Yashin rushing from his penalty area to thwart the upcoming attacks in the 1950s – of the advent of the back-pass rule in 1992 to Manuel Neuer who popularized the term “sweeper-keeper” in the beginning of 2010, is now expected more from keepers than ever before.

“These days, keepers have to do more than save goals,” Everton’s Dutch international keeper Maarten Stekelenburg tells The Independent. “The main priority must still be to save goals, but every attack now starts with the goalkeeper. And the rules change every year; this year they changed another rule with the goal kicks. Building from the back starts with the keeper. I don’t want to say it’s getting harder, but keepers are now more involved in attacks.

“To compare the goalkeeping now with when I started, we are building more and more from the back and we are involved – you see players like Ederson and Neuer, who was one of the best and took it to the next level. I don’t know where it will stop. Nowadays everything starts with the keeper. “

Stekelenburg collected 58 caps for Holland in a 12-year international career and kept aiming for the Orange squad during their run to the 2010 World Cup finals. Although his shot-stopping skills and commanding presence were important parts of his arsenal, the 37-year-old have not enjoyed such a long period as the Dutch No. 1 without feeling comfortable with the ball at his feet and able to sweep up behind a high defensive line.

From Johan Cruyff’s insistence that Jan Jongbloed is selected for the 1974 World Cup because of his comfort in roaming his goal, to Stanley Menzo and Edwin van der Sar who help Ajax achieve European success by pushing behind a high line of defense, few countries have helped define and popularize the role of the sweeper just like the Netherlands.

Stekenlenburg was a relative late comer of keeping, after he was first placed between the sticks for his local youth team at the age of 14 when the regular keeper was injured. But from the moment he put on gloves, he knew who he wanted to emulate.

“For me there is only one ever,” says the Everton keeper about his greatest influence, “and that was Edwin van der Sar. When the goalkeeping started to become interesting for me, he was the one I looked up to, and I had the happiness that I played with him, what always intrigued me was how calm he was, and when I started playing with him for the national team, he was always so calm around big matches, which was very satisfying for me to see . “

For many of his generation, keeping abreast of how the goal has developed over the past 20 years has meant an adaptation, with new features such as close control, passing on briefly and the timing of interventions outside the box added to traditional skills of reflexes, catching crosses and communication. Raised in the respected Ajax academy from his teenage years, though, Stekelenburg was a skilled sweeper from his earliest trips to the first football team.

“As a 14-year-old who comes to Ajax from an amateur club, it is a different way of playing,” he explains. “In training they let me get used to it, that’s what the academy is for. There were many passing exercises and things, and keepers were often involved.

“I played in the first team of Ajax for almost 10 years, so I grew up with that philosophy and this system and played from behind with a high defensive line. I was lucky that I grew up in Ajax. It can be difficult for foreign keepers who come to Ajax. Goalkeepers who come to Ajax and have never played in such a system may need some time to adjust. I was lucky that I came from the academy. “

Maarten Stekelenburg saved a point for Everton with a series of important saves (Getty)

Despite the evolution that the role has undergone in recent years, Stekelenburg believes that the key features that every prospective goalkeeper needs are largely unchanged, with skills that can easily be converted into a more modern interpretation of a keeper’s duties.

“First of all you have to be calm,” he says. “And you have to have a good technique to save goals – I think that is still the main priority of a keeper. I think you have to make more decisions. A young keeper who starts at a club makes mistakes, but it is It is important that you learn from it. It is calm and it is all about decision making, making the right choices. “

Stekelenburg, who mentions Ederson of Manchester City and Marc Andre ter Stegen of Barcelona as the best current exponents of the sweeper’s style, admits that he is not sure how the position will develop in the future. But he is certain that the desire of keepers to be involved in building their teams will continue to exist.

“Today, every club has a goalkeeper coach and goalkeeper sessions, day in and day out. The most important thing is that the club has a philosophy and a playing style. Just like at Ajax, we always played 4-3-3, and that was from the smallest teams in the academy, they played the same system. The club’s philosophy must be there.

“But keep in mind, the guidelines are now the same everywhere. Here at Everton, we like to play from the rear, and even in the lower leagues, everyone now builds from the rear. It is nowadays integrated in football. “

It remains to be seen where the next evolution in keeping will lead. But after a few literal steps in the past three decades, it is unlikely that keepers will soon withdraw.

