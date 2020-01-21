Lynchburg Public Library to Host Mini Golf on Sunday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Lynchburg Public Library is a place for great books, but will soon be a place for great golf. The library, located at 2315 Memorial Avenue, will become an 18-hole miniature golf course on Sunday, January 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Like popular charity golf tournaments, this event is for a good cause – by supporting the library.
The donations suggested for this event are $ 1 per child and $ 3 per adult.
The library will close on Saturday January 25 at 1 p.m. install. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Lynchburg Public Library and Member One Federal Credit Union.
