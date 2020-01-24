Lynchburg police search for missing senior

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – Lynchburg Police Service is looking for a missing senior.

William Longly Lee, 70, is from Amherst County. He was last seen on Woodrow Street near Campbell Avenue on January 23 at around 1 p.m. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, mirrored sunglasses and a dark jacket.

He is not known to have a mobile phone or any other means of electronic communication.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who sees it should call 911.

