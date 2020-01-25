Lynchburg Police Arrest Murder of Darius Saunders, Jr.

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) – Lynchburg police continue to investigate a homicide that occurred on December 29, 2019.

The incident occurred in block 600 of Gum Street where Darius Saunders, Jr. was killed.

Dakota Scott, 25, of Lynchburg, has been charged with murder for a crime, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery in connection with the death of Saunders.

If you have additional information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

