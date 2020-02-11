Lynchburg police are looking for suspects in the break-in of Old Forest Road Kwik Stop

LYNCHBURG, VA (WFXR) – Lynchburg police are looking for someone suspected of breaking in at Kwik Stop on Old Forest Road on Sunday.

According to police, at around 4:00 am on February 9, someone broke the front door of the grocery store and left the property on a plot.

You can check the surveillance below to see the suspect crossing a parking lot.

{“mcp”: “LIN”, “width”: “100%”, “height”: “100%”, “video”: “4317611”, “autoplay”: false, “pInstance”: “p1″, ” Plugins “: {” comscore “: {” clientId “:” 6036439 “,” c3 “:” https://www.wfxrtv.com/ “,” script “:” //w3.cdn.anvato.net/player “/prod/v3/plugins/comscore/comscoreplugin.min.js”,”useDerivedMetadata”:true,”mapping”:▶”video”:▶”ns_st_st”:”wfxr”,”ns_st_pu”:”Nexstar”, ” c3 “:” wfxr “,” ns_st_ge “:” News, Video “},” ad “: {” ns_st_st “:” wfxr “,” ns_st_pu “:” Nexstar “,” c3 “:” wfxr “,” ns_st_ge ” : “News, Video”}}}, “dfp”: {“adTagUrl”: “https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1×1000&iu=/5678/nx.wfxr&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env = vp & output = vmap & unviewed_position_start = 1 & vid = short_onecue & cmsid = 1234 & url = https://www.wfxrtv.com/feed/&ciu_szs=728×90,300×250&ad_rule=1&cust_params=vid%3D4317611%26tobck= / feed /% 26correlator% 3D1581452961.0764% 26d_code% 3Dna003 “}},” nxs “: {” mp4Url “:” https://nxsglobal.storage.googleapis.com/wfxr/video/video_studio/2020/02 / 11 / Lynchburg_Polizei_sucht_ Suspektigen_Einbruch_von_Ol _4317611_1200.mp4 “},” disableMutedAutoplay “: false,” Recommendations “: false,” expectPreroll “: true,” titleVisible “: true}

For information on this ongoing investigation, contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102.