LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – Local police arrested a Lynchburg man on Sunday morning after a fight broke out in block 2100 of Wards Road.

According to the Lynchburg Police Service, police responded to reports of a domestic incident in block 2100 of Wards Road at 7:42 a.m., where Darryl Lee White, Jr., 27, allegedly attempted to attack a other person with a knife.

Authorities say the police attempted to detain White, but he fled. However, after chasing him on foot, the police caught up with White and arrested him.

Officials say White was charged with assault and battery, assault with a knife, assault on a police officer, and two counts of obstruction. No incidents have been reported.

Lynchburg police will not confirm the exact location of the incident, but they have confirmed that it was block 2100 of Wards Road, which is the same block where two separate but violent incidents recently took place.

These incidents included a stab in the parking lot of the Koto Japanese Steakhouse on Thursday, January 2, and a shooting in a McDonald’s on Friday, January 3.

In addition, a wanted man on four outstanding warrants was arrested nearby in block 2300 of Wards Road on Saturday January 4.

Authorities said they did not think the incidents along Wards Road were linked to each other.

