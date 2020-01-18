Lynchburg First Responders Rescue Application

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, which is why first responders in Lynchburg are asking civilians to download an app that can help save lives by notifying users of nearby medical emergencies.

If the Lynchburg Fire Department receives a 911 call about someone needing CPR in a public place, the department will send first responders while the PulsePoint app will notify all users within a radius of 0.1 mile from emergency.

Since every second counts in emergency situations, the ministry says that a passerby can help save a life by administering CPR until first responders arrive.

“We have had people respond to these emergencies following notifications on the PulsePoint app,” said Lynchburg fire chief Greg Wormser. “So these results have been very positive and we have certainly been able to provide people with the best possible care, as have their neighbors and community members.”

The department hopes to increase the number of potential PulsePoint civilian responders by teaching CPR and emergency bleeding control on Tuesday, January 21 at 6 p.m. at the Diamond Hill Community Center.

