Lynchburg Community Council hosts annual MLK Day breakfast

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk, Santiago Melli-Huber

Posted: jan 20, 2020 / 1:27 pm EST / Updated: jan 20, 2020 / 1:27 pm EST

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – Dozens of people from across the community gathered Monday morning for the 22nd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast at the Lynchburg Community Council.

According to Carl Hutcherson – president of the Lynchburg branch of the NAACP – Lynchburg has a strong connection to Dr. King and his family. Hutcherson says that Dr. King spoke once at E.C. Glass High School in the 1960s and Martin Luther King III visited the community of Lynchburg several times.

“Everything revolved around movement. It was about trying to make sure that people of all races, all ages, all religions, all ethnicities could live together in this country and make this American dream a real dream, ”says Hutcherson.

This year’s keynote speaker was Dr. Owen Caldwell, who – according to Hutcherson – is one of many who continue to give hope to the community for the future.

“As long as there are people who are willing to try to come together, work together, build together, strengthen this nation together, there is always hope,” says Hutcherson.

