Lynchburg City Schools are considering admitting volunteers to criminal offenses

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WFXR) – The school authority of the city of Lynchburg is considering an amendment to its volunteer policy, which allows criminals in their records to check on a case-by-case basis whether or not to volunteer.

According to the district, 22 potential volunteers were rejected for crimes that school year.

Robert Flood says he has a lot to teach Lynchburg students.

“I think if I can stop someone like I did,” he said, “I know I can make a difference.”

He said he has had a drug accusation in his file since the 1980s when the district hired him as a replacement in the early 1990s.

He later attended the criminal justice school, but in 2014 he tried to become a basketball coach and was refused.

“Haha, yes, I couldn’t understand that.”

He has been trying to change the district’s policy for five years, which prohibits people from volunteering.

“In recent years, since she’s been here, the new superintendent, Dr. Edwards, seems to be moving forward.”

If adopted, the new directive would allow crime volunteers to be considered instead of automatically rejected.

“There are a number of questions and a flowchart. The more you answer” No “,” No “,” No “and” No “, the higher the level 1,” said Edwards at the board meeting on Tuesday, “Level 1 “We are more likely to consider volunteering even though you would still have a conference. “

Joe Slette is the father of a high school student from E.C. Glass.

“I think it’s good,” he said. “I think everyone deserves a chance, even if they have made a mistake in the past. It was in the past, but on a case-by-case basis, I think that’s fair. “

At its Tuesday meeting, the Board requested legal consultation on the proposal prior to its next meeting in March.