Lynchburg Announces Rolling Closures on Whitehall Road

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – The city of Lynchburg announced Friday that there will be roller closures on Whitehall Road to allow paving operations next week.

According to the city, from Tuesday January 28 to Thursday January 30, there will be sliding closures and signaling operations on Whitehall Road between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day. These closings will allow a contractor to carry out pavement drilling operations along the road.

City officials say parking lots in the area around Whitehall Road will maintain local access, but motorists should be careful when crossing the work area and stay informed of all signage operations.

Emergency vehicles will continue to have access to the road at all times.

