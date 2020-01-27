Luxury treats in the $ 30,000 Grammy Awards bag and who gets one

Today’s 62nd Grammy Awards will be an unforgettable night.

Personalities such as Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X and John Legend are just a few of the stars who perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles – and as in previous years, they are also highly rewarded.

According to US sources, the jam-packed gift bag costs about $ 30,000 (about £ 23,000) and includes a week-long spa stay and an electric hand-held back massager.

Designer balls, sunglasses, false eyelashes and the CoverGirl make-up are also a must to celebrate the ceremony.

One of the most striking items in the gift bag will be the Light Phone, which won’t be released until March and is expected to be available in retail stores for around $ 350.00 (around £ 270.00).

Included is a happiness planner that is filled with self-development tools to strengthen mental health

The phone was developed to make it easier for users to use their smartphone. It offers only limited functions, e.g.

Other delicacies are meditation sets and an abundance of delicious food – from macarons to cheddar crackers.

There will also be a multi-sensor meditation that provides real-time feedback on brain activity, heart rate, breathing and body movements.

There are a total of 67 items – so we hope that the celebrities have some help lugging their goodies home.

To register for a gift bag, moderators and performers can receive their 2020 Grammys gift bag with coveted delicacies in the #GRAMMYGiftLounge.

My21 face masks are kept in the Grammy Goodie Bag

Soma Sensuous silk kimono robe, commercially available for $ 198

Those who receive a goodie bag will receive a Great Japan knee cap worth $ 439 (about £ 335.00).

This year the awards had a lot to offer as well-known top charts were pushed out by some exciting new cats on the scene.

The first-time nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are nominated in the four main categories (song of the year, album, record and best new artist), while some well-known artists are missing.

Taylor Swift and BTS were excluded from the main categories despite their commercial success this year.

Lewis Capaldi, nominated for the Heartbreak ballad Someone You Loved for the Song Of The Year, leads the British stars this year.

It seems to be a packed evening with no less than 84 categories to manage.