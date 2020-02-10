Lunchtime Photo – Mother Jones

Today’s photo is in the making for three years. It is a photo of a double-crested cormorant.

Cormorants are quite common here, so you may wonder what took so long. The story is simple: about three years ago I made a nice picture of one of our local cormorants. But I never managed to use it, and then I bought a new camera. The new camera was so much sharper than the old one that I didn’t want to use the old photo anymore. I wanted a new photo that would be sharper. But over time my efforts became a kind of running joke. Every time I took my camera with me on a walk, there were no cormorants. Every time there were cormorants, I didn’t have my camera.

But last week my patience finally paid off. I took my camera on a walk and our little herd of cormorants was gone! I took a quick photo. Then I came closer and a few flew away. I took more photos. Then I got even closer and a few flew away. Eventually I came closer and took some pictures, just when one got scared and the other was still posing. A few seconds later it also left.

But I have a nice photo! And last but not least. After three years I can now go back to not caring about cormorants.

February 5, 2020 – Irvine, California