Lunch time photo

One of the other things I did during my trip in Arizona was to photograph the night sky. Northern Arizona has one of the darkest night skies in the country, so it seemed a waste to waste this opportunity.

The surprising thing about the image below is that it is not composite. Most nightly sky photos are. For the sky itself you have little choice in lighting: you use a shutter speed of 20 seconds with a high ISO and your lens is completely open. The problem is that even a flashlight like the sun shines with such an exposure, so normally you have to take a photo of the foreground separately and then merge it with the sky. In this case, however, there was a shed about 200 feet behind me with just a single lamp above the door. It hardly produced any light – which was perfect. It was just enough lighting to look normal, even with super long exposure.

The moon is much overexposed, but there is no help for that. I avoided it a bit with Photoshop, which helped with the clouds, but the moon itself has blown out so that nothing can help him.

In general, however, this has become a beautiful photo. The moon and the clouds are very picturesque and the warm, shady colors of the fence form a very beautiful foreground. I will post more photos like this in the coming months.

January 28, 2020 – On I40 east of Kingman, Arizona