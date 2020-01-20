Lunch break photo - Mother Jones

Today I have a photo extravaganza for you. A few weeks ago, I used one of my great evenings to go to Los Angeles and take pictures of LA Cathedral. I have driven past the cathedral many times since it opened in 2002, but I have never been there and thought it was bygone days.

The cathedral itself has fairly short opening times, but I didn’t know if the site was open to the public. The answer is for one simple reason: the place is built like an urban fortress and the gates are closed until the cathedral itself is opened. The only thing missing to keep people away is the accordion on the surrounding walls. The wall along Temple St. is over 20 feet high and Grand Ave. Side that features a bell tower is just a little less intimidating:

The pedestrian entrance is on Temple Street near Hill. There is only one, and it looks like the entrance to a prison:

The cathedral site is only open at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. However, it turned out that the parking garage is open at 8 a.m. and you can access the site from there. That was lucky for me because at 8 a.m. the ideal winter light is for photos and shows the cathedral from its most beautiful side:

Architecture connoisseurs seem to like this brutalist-colonial-revitalized building, but I find it pretty hideous, and absolutely nothing that makes it look a little inviting. The front facade – which is actually the back of the cathedral – is a towering empty wall, the doors of which are hidden to the side and in front of which is a huge, empty courtyard. I suppose the courtyard should remind us of the appearance of the public spaces that normally stand in front of European cathedrals, but the opposite is the case. European places are open to the public and usually full of people. The courtyard of LA Cathedral is behind walls and is completely lifeless most of the time. The entire structure is built relentlessly of concrete, but the sand color is warm and adequate.

Here is the bell tower:

And here’s another view of the exterior of the cathedral, taken an hour later after the light has softened, along with the giant robot monster threatening to tear it to pieces:

Waiting. A robot monster? Yes, that’s how it looks. In reality, it’s the tower of Grand Arts High School on the other side of the Hollywood Freeway. It was originally supposed to be functional, with a meeting room inside and an observation deck above it, but that never happened. So it’s just one thing:

Then back to the cathedral. There are bells on the wall along Temple Street that are meant to pay homage to the California missions:

Surprisingly, the interior of the cathedral turns out to be pretty, warm and inviting. It was also a great opportunity to create a panoramic view that Photoshop did flawlessly. Here are two views, one from the back of the nave (six frames sewn together) and one a little further back in the baptism (four frames):

The organ has 6,019 pipes:

The sides of the nave are decorated with tapestries on which images of saints are depicted. I call this the tapestry of the unknown saints:

January 11, 2020 – Los Angeles, California