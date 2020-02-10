Luke T from Love Island is praised for asking Siannise for permission to touch her in the shelter at night

Viewers from Love Island have praised one of the participants of the reality show for emphasizing the importance of consent.

In the Sunday evening episode, participant Finn Tapp received a text message announcing that one couple would be allowed to enter the “Hideaway” – a private boudoir separated from the main bedroom of the villa.

Finn read the message and said, “Islanders, The Hideaway is open and you have to choose a happy couple to spend the night alone #pillowtalk #sleepingscheating.”

The participants chose Luke Trotman – also known as Luke T – and Siannise Fudge as the couple to enter the room and the couple both admitted that they cannot wait to spend the night alone together.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to spend the night alone with Siannise in the hiding place,” Luke T said, as Siannise ran upstairs to change her clothes, saying, “Girls, I have to watch a 10/10.”

1/11 Shaughna Philliips, 25

Shaugna is a democratic services officer from London. She describes herself as “talkative, fun and smart” and added, “If they hear me talking about certain things, they will be shocked. I also enjoy being with everyone.” Her famous crush is Jack Fincham, while her ideal husband is “tall, dark and handsome”.

2/11 Sophie Piper, 21

Medical PA Sophie is from Essex and is excited to spend some time in the villa. Her celebrity-crush is Anthony Joshua, she describes herself as “friendly, fun and energetic”.

3/11 Leanne Amaning, 22

Leanne is a customer service adviser from London. She describes herself as “nice” and is looking for love, but thinks she needs to learn to be more open in the villa. Her famous crush is Gerard Butler.

4/11 Eve and Jess Gale, 20

Eve and Jess are twins who are currently studying and working as VIP hostesses in London. Both say they are confident and easy going, and both choose Anthony Joshua as their crush on celebrities.

5/11 Paige Turley, 22

Singer Paige is from West Lothian and is a “natural flirt”. She comes from a small village where everyone knows everyone, so she is looking for someone with “a different mentality”. Her celebrity crush is Tom Hardy.

6/11 Indian Fudge, 25

Siânnise is a beauty consultant from Bristol who has “a lot of” experience with men and therefore knows what she is looking for. She describes herself as “cheeky and fun”, and her celebrity is Anthony Joshua or Nineties Leonardo DiCaprio.

7/11 Connor Durman, 25

Coffee bean seller Conor is from Brighton but has lived in Australia for the past four years. He had two big relationships, “one good, one bad”. His celebrity crush is Maya Jama.

8/11 Mike Boateng, 24

Police officer Mike thinks that his charming character will attract attention at the villa. His mother hopes that he will meet someone and leave her house. Famous love? Beyonce and Rihanna.

9/11 Callum Jones, 23

Callum is a scaffolding from Manchester claiming to have “banter of the builders” – whatever that is. He is “a cheeky guy” but also sober. His famous crush is Megan Fox.

10/11 Nas Majeed, 23

Graduated in sports science and builder Nas claims to be different from the boys who have been in the show before. He describes himself as “funny, caring and thoughtful – a well-rounded person”. His famous crush is Aladdin star Naomi Scott.

11/11 Ollie Williams, 23

Ollie owns an estate and heir to the Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall. He claims to be an “alpha male”, but expects to be “the target of all jokes”. He is a self-known attention seeker who carries his emotions on his sleeve. His famous crush is Lily James.

During their stay in the hideout, Siannise performed a lap dance for Luke T when the footballer asked permission to touch her.

Fans of the show went to Twitter to praise his behavior and to emphasize how important and simple it is to request permission.

“Luke T just asked permission before he touched her !! His mother raised a good boy, “one person wrote.

Luke T and Siannise spent the night together in the Love Island Hideaway (ITV)

Another added: “When Luke T asked if he could touch her instead of just hiring. what a guy !!!! See how easy permission is. “

A third person agreed and wrote: “Luke T proves that PERMISSION is SEXY and does NOT ruin the moment. Take notes boys #LoveIsland ”.

Last week Love Island host Laura Whitmore revealed that she and friend Iain Sterling, who does the voice-over of the show, hardly see each other despite the fact that they are both working on the reality program.

“Iain and I only see each other briefly; we work at different times, “she told The Times.

read more

“We don’t even stay in the same hotel room because I sometimes work until 4 a.m. and it is ready at 9 p.m.”

The 34-year-old added that although the couple does not spend much time together, they are “very strong”.

She also admitted that before she looked at Love Island, she sometimes judged the women in the show.

“Before I ever looked at Love Island, I probably would have favored girls (like that), but when you get to know the islanders, you say,” Oh, you’re a real person, you’ve got a joke, “Whitmore said.

“It’s great to give what you look like; you can still be smart.”

