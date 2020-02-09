Luke Perry snubbed while Billie Eilish Oscars helps pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas

As expected, the Academy prizes took time to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar in 2018 for the short animated film he wrote and told with the title of “Best Basketball.” They also honored one of the greatest movie legends of all time, Kirk Douglas, with a little help from Billie Eilish.

But many online cry dirty that there was no question Luke Perry in the annual ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the show. Best known as a TV star, Perry nevertheless appeared in one of this year’s Oscar cuties, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Eilish was accompanied by her brother and musical collaborator Finneas for the segment, where they took over the classic “Yesterday” from John Lennon. And about her characteristic vocals, which fit beautifully with the gloomy moment, the first image that appeared was that of Bryant holding up his Oscar.

It was accompanied by a quote: “Life is too short to get stuck and to be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going.”

The moving segment was interrupted by a picture of Kirk Douglas, the legendary actor who died four days before the ceremony at the age of 103. Douglas, an icon of the film industry, has appeared on stage with his son Michael Douglas in recent years.

But while the Academy made time for these remarkable stars, along with many others, it was a striking omission that raged social media. Released in July, four months after Perry’s shocking death on March 4, 2019, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” was Luke Perry’s last performance for film or television.

And yet he was nowhere to be seen in a segment with big and small stars, as well as producers, directors and almost every other function related to film making.

There are many possibilities why Perry was excluded from the segment, from a simple mistake to the Academy, which has to make difficult decisions every year about who to cut based on time. Another furious fan was Cameron Boyce, best known on the big screen for the “Grown Ups” films, who died tragically at the age of 20.

Or it may be that both of their greatest attendees were on television, and perhaps the Academy considered the fact that they were particularly honored at the 2019 Emmy Awards when making their decision.

That of course does not detract from his more than 30 film roles during his career, and there have been numerous actors and actresses honored at both the Emmy and the Academy Awards ceremonies.

For now it remains a stranger, and one that has left his fans more than a little unhappy. And so they honor him all over again, like they did almost a year ago when he died. And they express their frustration about the Academy:

No Luke Perry in the In Memoriam? He was in one of the best nominated films … # Oscars2020

– Stephanie Berman (@ Stephxo6612) 10 February 2020

He wasn't in the In Memoriam montage, but let's remember Luke Perry tonight 😢 #Oscars

– Carla Bleiker (@cbleiker) 10 February 2020

Luke Perry’s last film was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The man was more talented than most pink actors. Can’t throw his photo on the Oscars for .4 seconds? That’s nonsense. pic.twitter.com/J8ucjvIca9

– The Hof (@ LaurHof11) 10 February 2020

