Luke Perry groaned in the Oscar segment “In Memoriam”

Luke Perrywas deleted together with other popular actors on Sunday from the “In Memoriam” segment for the 2020 Academy Awards.

Perry, best known for his roles in 90210 and Riverdale, was not included in the segment, although he had a cameo in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” that was nominated for Best Film and two Oscars at night won.

How Billie Eilish “Yesterday” played by the Beatles, celebrities like Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas and Peter Fonda appeared on the screen, but some fans noticed that some of their favorite actors had been caught.

Twitter users quickly pointed out that the 20-year-old Disney Channel actor was missing from the list Cameron boyce,

Cameron Boyce has had such a huge impact on the lives of many people, including people in the film industry. Just because his career was mainly about Disney didn’t make him an actor any less. It just felt wrong that he was let out of the memoriam.

– 𝓈𝒶𝓁𝓂𝒶 (@BALlNSKAS) February 10, 2020

Horror and cult film actor Sid Haig, famous for House of 1,000 Corpses, was also missing from the list.

Are you kidding me? Luke Perry was IN one of the films NOMINATED, Sid Haig is a literal ICON in the horror genre and Cameron Boyce was one of the biggest stars Disney has produced in the past 10 years. https://t.co/pMG7vOafaO

– Annoying Anthony Fantano with Post Malone (@theharassdrop) February 10, 2020

Apparently it is not enough to be part of over 100 films and 400 television programs to be included in the Memoriam program. Not to include Sid Haig in the #Oscars memoriam was an expected but disrespectful moment. This is an insult to the horror community. pic.twitter.com/0OOravNDFw

– Dante Dammit (@DammitDante) February 10, 2020

Other users pointed to other absent people in the segment, such as Tim Conway, best known for playing Mister Tuddball and The Oldest Man on the Carol Burnett Show. Michael Pollard, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1967 as CW Moss in Bonnie and Clyde; and Jan-Michael Vincent, who played Matt Johnson in the 1978 film Big Wednesday.

The # InMemoriam section did not contain my beloved Tim Conway and the entire Oscar process needs to be examined! pic.twitter.com/OY38vku605

– Ed South (@edsouth) February 10, 2020

So sad not to see Jan Michael Vincent in memoriam at the Oscars. Once he was a big star. Made one of his first films Baby Blue Marine. Away, but don’t forget. You were the sweetest and best, my husband.

– Keoneyo (@keoneyo), February 10, 2020

The academy has since updated its slideshow “In Memoriam” on its website to include all the people mentioned in this story.