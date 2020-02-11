Luke M from Love Island “worried” when Demi goes out to date with Jamie

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

Luke Mabbott from Love Island is throwing a spanner in the works because Demi Jones is being asked on a date by the new bomb Jamie Clayton.

Luke M and Demi have been getting closer since being teased by Natalia Zoppa, but the new boy Jamie looks at Demi.

Arriving at the villa on Tuesday’s show, Jamie singleton asks Shaughna Phillips on a date before Demi receives his second invitation.

When the text on Demi’s phone arrives and tells her that Jamie has invited her to a date, Luke starts to worry that his hope of finding love in the villa could be disrupted again.

He admits: “I can’t take a break at this fork. Soot in the food is never good. I’m worried about being honest. “

Although Demi admits she loves Luke, she doesn’t put all her eggs in one basket after she did that with Nas Majeed.

She says: “I like getting to know Luke M, but I’m not going to make the same mistake as with Nas. I go inside with an open mind and meet Jamie. “Oh oh.

Luke looked worried about Demi’s date with Jamie (Photo: ITV / Love Island)

Luke told Demi that he was worried that she would be caught in a love triangle again and that she looked pretty depressed when she admitted she wanted to get to know Jamie.

Love Island lovers have been looking for Luke and Demi since Natalia mentioned the time on their clutch, and they accused her of using him as her ticket to the villa after Casa Amor.

Demi admitted that she would like to get to know Jamie and Luke (Photo: ITV / Love Island)

Jamie offered to have Demi jerk off his shirt with her teeth on the date (Photo: ITV / Love Island)

Viewers also look for Shaughna to find someone who is fun to mate with after Callum Jones dumps her behind Casa Amor and leaves her saddened.

Tuesday’s show will see how Shaughna and Demi made arrangements with Jamie – and we hope there will be no more disappointment for poor old Luke M.

