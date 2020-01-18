Luke Kuechly, Antonio Gates M20 Tributes on the Madden Ultimate Team

The Madden Ultimate Team celebrates the great careers of Luke Kuechly and Antonio Gates with temporary M20 tribute cards.

The NFL was shocked this week when Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly announced his sudden retirement from the sport. At just 28, Küchly decided to refrain from the game he had played all his life.

Moved in 2012, Kuechly led the NFL in his duel in his first season and won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. But from 2015 to 2017, he missed seven games because of a concussion – which is probably why he retired so young.

In any case, there is no doubt that Kuechly left his mark on the NFL. And to celebrate his short but impressive career, EA will honor him with an M20 tribute card in the Madden Ultimate Team.

Küchley is not the only player to receive a Madden Ultimate Team M20 tribute. Antonio Gates, who also announced his retirement this week, is also celebrated.

Gates played 16 seasons in the NFL, all with the chargers. He made eight Pro Bowl appearances and ranked first in NFL history with 21 career multi-touchdown games.

Gates helped make the close end position a threat to the defense. He currently ranks 17th in the NFL for receptions of all time with 955. With 116 he is seventh in the ranking for touchdowns.

Although career lengths differed, there is no denying that both Kuchley and Gates had a lasting impact on the NFL. Both deserve their careers to be celebrated.

Both players’ M20 tribute cards received 97 overall ratings. Küchley offers 89 speed, 92 acceleration, 96 tackling, 98 game recognition, 89 block shedding and 94 hit performance. Gates has 87 speed, 97 catch, 96 catch in traffic, 94 spectacular catch, 98 short distance run and 86 medium distance run.

Both players will surely be absent from the NFL and Madden 21 next year, but now we want to celebrate their wonderful careers. The M20 tribute cards from Luke Kuechly and Antonio Gates are available for a limited time.