I expect Lebron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo To be MVP Award this season, but it’s fascinating to know Luka Doncic is theoretically in the race for an unprecedented double: MVP and Most Improved Player in the same season.

Doncic’s dynamic play is the main reason for the Dallas Mavericks’ return to seriousness. The professional of the second year averages 28.9 points (fourth best average), 9.7 rebounds (No. 17) and 9.0 assists (No. 3).

As a rookie, he contributed 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 72 games. Dallas went 33-49 last season.

This season the Mavericks are from 27-15 through Friday.

Legendary NBA columnist and expert Peter VecseyLuka Doncic, who has since retired, indicated that he is running for both prestigious awards and that this is not prohibited.

“Voters cannot have the same person in both votes,” said Vecsey.

Doncic leads the NBA in triple doubles (12), followed by LeBron’s Nine and Nine Russell WestbrookAnd Nikola JokicIs seven.

Better than a professional in the second year

Luka Doncic shot .427 from the field and .713 from the free throw line last season.

This season he improved in both categories: .466 from the field and .766 from the charity streak.

Doncic contacts

Doncic is only 20 years old and knows how to make life difficult for the opposition. He makes contact. He challenges defenders. He forces her to dirty him. He is smart and brave and aggressive.

Doncic is No. 3 in the NBA in free-throw attempts (349). He is also No. 3 in free throws (273).

LeBron’s effect

King James is of course a big reason why the Los Angeles Lakers turned into a team fighting for the title. The Sad-Sack Lakers from 2018-19 are a distant memory and front-court dynamo Anthony Davis“Arrival also signaled a new era in L.A.

LeBron is at the top of the template league (10.9) with an average of 25.4 points (eleventh top scorer). The Lakers (33-8) are the top team at the Western Conference.

Appearance of Greek Freak

The Milwaukee Bucks (37-6) lead the Eastern Conference and Antetokounmpo’s dazzling numbers are a big reason for that. The 2018-19 NBA MVP is the second-best scorer in the league (30.1 ppg; James Harden is No. 1 at 37.2) and sixth best rebounder (12.8).

Dwane Casey’s assessment

Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey does not expect Doncic to be selected for both awards.

“There are still a few candidates for Most Improved (Player),” Casey commented.

Nevertheless, the boss of the Pistons Bank is impressed by the gaming skills of the Slovenian superstar.

“He is one of the best passers-by,” said Casey. “He is one of the best passers-by. I was there Gun Pete (Maravich). This child is of substance where Pete was more show. “

Indeed, the winner of the NBA Rookie of the Year award improved his game last season. He is significantly better in all facets of the game and delivers more consistency, more groundbreaking games and more excitement when he enters the field.

Historical achievement

Long-time broadcaster of the Golden State Warriors Jim BarnettEmagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…1007 & lang = DE, whose engagement in the NBA began in 1966 as a Boston Celtics rookie, was reminiscent of a remarkable achievement by Wes Unseld In the 1970s, this was a good reminder that Luka Doncic, who was announced by some as the new face of the NBA, was able to receive the MVP and MIP awards that year.

In the 1968/69 season, Unseld was voted Rookie of the Year and MVP of the league.

The former Baltimore Bullet was not the only player to receive both awards.

In the 1958-59 season Wilt Chamberlain While playing for the Philadelphia Warriors, he also won the ROY and MVP Awards.

“So there are precedents for double awards,” said Barnett.

However, it can be a long way.

“It is certainly possible,” Barnett said to Talk Basket. “I think it would help his cause to improve if he wasn’t a 21.2 ppg average last year as a newcomer.” At the moment, however, it averages almost a triple double. And these are impressive numbers. …

“I think it’s a good reputation that he’s the best (player) and the MVP.”

Additional considerations

Former NBA trainer Herb Brown also affected the discussion.

“Anything is possible,” said Brown. “I think the association would prefer to distribute its awards rather than having a player earn more than one award. Milwaukee has a front runner for the MVP, doesn’t it? Many players earned more than just Luka. “

Alexander WolffDoncic, whose basketball articles have appeared in Sports Illustrated for decades, does not consider it impossible to receive both awards.

“I don’t understand why not,” said Wolff earlier this week.

“I think a beginner of the year was MVP at least once,” added Wolff, editor of “Basketball: Great Writing About America’s Game” and author of “The Boldness of Hope: Basketball and the Age of Obama”.

“It would surely be quite a story. It may depend on how well the Mavs perform, as MVP voters tend to take the team’s overall performance into account when voting. “

Bill CartwrightDoncic, three-time NBA champion at the Chicago Bulls, is not convinced that he can win both prizes.

“I think to win all the prizes, the Mavericks have to be a top 4 team,” said Cartwright. “I don’t see that this year.”