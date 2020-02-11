Luka Doncic (single) likely to return on Wednesday?

Kevin Jairaj-VS Sport TODAY

The Dallas Mavericks cautiously hope that star Luka Doncic can return to the field for the All-Star Break. Now, after having only missed six games with a sprain from the judge, Doncic is expected to return for the Wednesday game against the Sacramento Kings.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters Tuesday that Doncic is making progress on his return and that the team will upgrade Doncic’s status to questionable or likely for Wednesday’s game.

Doncic sustained the injury during training on January 30 and missed the last seven games of the team. During that play the Mavericks went 3-4 and the absence of the star was felt considerably.

While the Mavericks could play it safe and let their All-Star guard rest on Wednesday, allowing him to rest until their next game on February 21, Doncic seems likely to be ready to play in his All-Star game.

The 20-year-old played at the MVP level before he sustained the injury. Doncic has an average of 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists this season.