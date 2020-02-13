Luka Doncic says, “It will obviously be something amazing” to meet Michael Jordan during the All-Star weekend

Photo: Dallas Mavericks / Twitter

Luka Doncic will have the opportunity to meet basketball legend Michael Jordan during the upcoming all-star weekend in Chicago. It’s his second season in the NBA, but Luka hasn’t met MJ yet.

Understandably, Doncic is looking forward to the upcoming meeting. “It’s obviously going to be something amazing,” said the Dallas Mavericks young superstar, according to Dallas Morning News’ Callie Caplan.

– Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan), February 13, 2020

This season, the 20-year-old Slovenian joined the Jordan brand, which is owned by Michael Jordan. Doncic signed a lucrative contract with the brand.

Michael Jordan himself has spoken a lot about Doncic and called him a phenomenal player.

Doncic scores an average of 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game for the Mavericks this season.