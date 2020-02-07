Luka Doncic ‘progressing well’, could return before All-Star breaks

Kevin Jairaj-VS Sport TODAY

The Dallas Mavericks may even get Star Luka Doncic back sooner than expected. Head coach Rick Carlisle said on Friday that he could come back for the All-Star break.

According to Mike Peasley of ESPN, Carlisle said “there is hope” that Doncic will be back sooner and noted that the second-year star is “making good progress”.

Carlisle says the hope is that Luka will return for the All Star Break. It is not clear but he is progressing well @ 1033fmESPN

– Mike Peasley (@PeasESPN) 7 February 2020

Doncic suffered a little more than a week ago during training, and at the time of the injury, the Mavericks hoped that the injury would be manageable and that he would return soon. An MRI determined that it was a ‘moderate sprain’, so he escaped major damage.

Prior to injuring his ankle, Doncic had a phenomenal season for Dallas, averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists.