The starters for this season’s NBA All-Star Game were announced on Thursday. There really weren’t too many surprises about starting number 10.

However, the additions of second graders Luka Doncic and Trae Young to the game’s elite were very revealing.

Both young stars won a star role in the annual exhibition game and were selected as starters for the first time since Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett in 1998.

Trae Young and Luka Doncic were both selected as all-star starters.

The other instance in 1998 was Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett. Pic.twitter.com/pMX1dTUtr5

– ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 24, 2020

It is an amazing society to hold. It’s also pretty awesome that Young and Doncic were swapped quite a bit during the 2018 NBA draft.

Doncic is already an MVP candidate and has scored an average of 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists for the Mavericks this season.

Despite playing in one of the association’s worst teams, Young is 29.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Atlanta Hawks.

Doncic is accompanied by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden as starters for the Western Conference.

In the east, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pascal Siakam, Joel Embiid and Kemba Walker Young join as starters.

The All-Star Draft Show with LeBron and Giannis will take place on February 6th.