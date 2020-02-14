Lufthansa will cancel flights to China by the end of March

The German aviation giant Lufthansa said on Friday that it would extend the suspension of flights to mainland China until March 28 due to the new COVID-19 corona virus.

“The Lufthansa Group has now decided to cancel Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines flights from / to Beijing and Shanghai until the end of the winter flight schedule on March 28,” instead of February 29, the group said.

Lufthansa flights to Nanjing, Shenyang and Qingdao have already been canceled by the same date.

In the meantime, the group will respond to the lower demand for flights to Hong Kong by canceling some flights of the flagship airline Lufthansa and using smaller planes on Swiss connections.

Passengers whose flight was canceled can change their booking for free or receive a full refund, Lufthansa said.

On Thursday, the UN panel of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) estimated that nearly 20 million fewer passengers would travel to and from China in the first quarter compared to expectations, which would generate up to $ 5 billion in revenue worldwide for the aerospace industry. Would cost dollars.

Lufthansa is expanding the flight ban in China as the number of viruses increases

