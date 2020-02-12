Ludo-like game in ancient Egypt was used to communicate with the dead

The sign has symbols on the twenty-sixth and twenty-ninth squares which, according to the archaeologist, are neither fully religious nor completely secular.

Image credits: the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art.

A Ludo-like historical Egyptian game called “board game of death” was used as a means to communicate with the dead more than 3500 years ago.

The game was played at all levels of Egyptian cultures, until around 2500 years ago. After performing this for the first time for about 700 years, some ancient texts began to indicate that it provided a hyperlink to the hereafter.

A person now thinks he has identified a senet board that was used to play the board game of death from the middle of some of the first periods in which the game was depicted. Based on excerpts from historical texts, archaeologists believe it was probably a recreation for two gamers, each with five pawns across the board. Players probably throw the dice to see how much they can move a pawn in turn.

According to an archaeologist at the University of Maastricht, Walter Crist, a senet board had collections from the Egyptian Rosicrucian Museum. He further claimed that the board dating about 3500 years ago has reversed the format in which the starting field is positioned.

This design and style belong to the Middle Kingdom Interval of ancient Egypt. The sign also has symbols on the twenty-sixth and twenty-ninth squares which, according to the archaeologist, are neither fully religious nor completely secular.

