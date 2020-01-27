Lucy Mecklenburgh shows a huge bump 6 weeks before cleaning up the baby room

Lucy Mecklenburgh impressed fans after her latest social media update.

The 28-year-old is expecting her first child with her fiance, ex-actor Ryan Thomas from Coronation Street, 35.

She has only six weeks to greet her new baby, but the stunning reality TV star is still busy trying to organize everything for the new arrival.

The love story of Lucy and Ryan started when they met Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls in May 2017, two years ago

The brunette beauty recorded her Instagram stories yesterday and gave her followers a glimpse of the cozy home as she documented how she cleaned up the baby’s new room.

Lucy took her followers on a trip while sharing photos of herself after and after the snapshots of the cute and cozy room.

But the fans were shaken by the last snapshot that Lucy shared about her boomerang stories.

Lucy lit up throughout her pregnancy

The pendants couldn’t get over the size of Lucy’s growing bulge

The TOWIE stunner stood in the bathroom with a sleeveless top and leggings and recorded the cute video of herself in the mirror.

Without paying attention to her outfit or the caption, the followers were blind to the sheer size of Lucy’s bulging bulge.

A shocked fan went to Twitter to respond to the short video and wrote, “I’ve never seen a bump this size!”

Not for long!

While another wrote, “How is Lucy doing with such a big bump? Wow, just wow!”.

And a third tweet read: “The poor girl must have terrible back pain!”.

The brunette bomb also shared her pregnancy frustrations with followers through her stories.

Lucy couldn’t cool off and admitted that even the air conditioning and the open windows could not relive her.

In addition, the stunning star complained about her inability to fall asleep when she took a snapshot: “Insomnia”.

Lucy’s revelations come after the reality TV star shares intimate details of her baby’s conception.

During a question and answer session on her Instagram stories, she told fans that her baby was actually conceived on the Amalfi Coast during the “life-changing” vacation when Ryan suggested it to her.

A fan asked: “Favorite travel destination?”

She shared a beautiful black and white picture of herself and Ryan sailing across the water on a boat. “We love Greek islands, but the Amalfi Coast now has a special place in my heart!”

“The vacation that changed my life !! Engaged and made our baby.”

Ryan, who is already the father of 10-year-old Scarlett, whom he shares with ex-Tina O’Brien, asked the question in June last year.

Lucy announced the good news on Instagram with a moment when she kissed her husband.

She labeled it: “I said YES!” Next to a ring emoji.

The stunning couple met in 2017 when they took part in the Celebrity Island TV show with Bear Grylls.