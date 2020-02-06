Lucy Hale Net Worth (2020): How much does she earn in “Katy Keene” per episode?

Scroll to view more pictures

Lucy Hale has been synonymous with a Hollywood legend for millennia. After seven years with Pretty Little Liars, 30-year-old Hale has established herself as the eternal “It” girl of young Hollywood, and after so many films, TV shows and branded stores, Lucy Hale’s fortune is surely nothing to mock at. Lo and behold, we were right.

ICYMI, Hale is the star of The CW’s new musical comedy, Katy Keene, which premieres on Thursday February 6th. The show, which is based on the eponymous character from Archie Comics, is a spin-off of the Riverdale from The CW, for sure many eyes will be on the premiere. Hale plays Katy Keene, an aspiring fashion designer trying to make it to New York City. Katy’s bow is not too far from Hale’s, which started out as the winner of the American idol spinoff American Juniors, before becoming a film and television actress and participating in projects such as The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants, Scream 4 and Cinderella Story.

Before Katy Keene premieres, learn more about Hale’s fortune, how she uses her money and POV for wealth and value.

Katy Keene will premiere at The CW on Thursday February 6th at 8pm. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

How much did she earn from pretty little liars?

Most of us met Hale on Pretty Little Liars. The actress played the main role as Aria Montgomery in the freeform mystery drama from 2010 to 2017. AOL reports that Hale made $ 42,000 a episode in the last season of PLL. With about 20 episodes per season (sometimes more), that number would be around $ 840,000 a year for Hale with PLL money alone. It is unclear whether Hale earned the same salary as her PLL counterparts, but given that the actress was first cast in films like “The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants” and shows like “Privileged” due to her more prominent career it is understandable if she made more than one touch the other liars. Although the cast could earn as much as ensemble shows like Friends.

How much does she earn from Katy Keene?

View this post on Instagram

My last day of shooting in season 1 happens to be the premiere day. I will try to keep it short and sweet. Countless amounts of love, energy, hours and red lipstick flowed into Katy Keenes show. This city, these people and this figure filled my life with an incredible amount of joy. The gratitude I have is through the roof. Many thanks to the cast, the crew, the authors, the producers and all the hardworking people who made this possible. TUNE IN tonight only on @thecw and stream tomorrow for free on the CW app. Many thanks for the support. Katy and the gang can’t wait to meet you meet ♥ ️

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on February 6, 2020 at 7:32 am PST

The exact number Hale is making for Katy Keene is not known, but we estimate that it is between $ 45,000 and $ 50,000. The four main actors from Riverdale, on which Katy Keene is based, make $ 40,000 per episode, according to Variety. Given Hale’s salary for Pretty Little Liars, which was a few thousand more per episode than that of the Riverdale kids, we expect her to have a similar number for Katy Keene. Since Hale has had more on her resume since PLL, it is also possible that she could negotiate her salary even higher. Still, it’s important that fans keep in mind that Katy Keene is a freshman show. When Riverdale premiered, the cast did only a fraction of what it does now. So who knows that Katy Keene’s actual cast is?

How much else does she earn?

Together with Katy Keene and PLL, Hale played in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Scream 4, The O.C. and how I met your mother. She also directed the one-year CW show Life Penalty and will star in the thriller “Fantasy Island” by Blumhouse. In addition to her acting career, Hale also had partnerships with several well-known brands such as Cheerios and Degree. The actress also has her music career: in 2014 she released her first album Road Between, which is number 14 on the Billboard charts.

What is she spending her money on?

Hale told CNBC in 2019 that she spends most of her skin care paychecks. Although she will deal with other aspects of her life, she considers skin care to be one of her top priorities. “I definitely invest in my skin care,” she said. “That’s one thing my entire bank account goes to. They call it my beautician, products, everything. It’s my favorite thing … I feel really good.” She adds, “I probably have thousands of products, like I’m not lying. “

In terms of their view of money, Hale is also one to spend. While still reasonable, she understands that hard work means playing hard. “If you work really hard, you definitely take the time to do something nice for yourself, because what else are you doing it for?” She asked. “Treat yourself, but also give something back. It’s a good balance of everything. “

What is your fortune?

The big question: what is Lucy Hale’s fortune? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress is valued at $ 6 million, which makes sense given the amount of money she earned from each episode of Pretty Little Liars and her expected salary for Katy Keene. In addition to her acting career, which we know also includes roles in films such as Scream 4 and The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants, Hale was the spokeswoman for various brands. So that’s all to say: Get the coin, Lucy. They’re worth that $ 6 million.