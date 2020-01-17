Lucy Gillett: Crystal Palace Women archer alleges Coventry sexist abuse

Crystal Palace Women goalkeeper Lucy Gillett says she suffered sexist abuse during the FA Women’s Championship game at Coventry United. The 26-year-old claimed that during the first half of Palace’s 3-2 victory, a group of spectators asked the referee to “verify the gender” of some of the players on his team.

“In my 18 years of play I have never had verbal abuse directed directly at myself right behind my goal. It was an unpleasant experience,” the American told the BBC. “If it were a racist comment, I would not be tolerated. We have had players leaving the fields to receive racist comments. Maybe I should have left the field in that game. “

Coventry United said they were aware of the accusations in a statement on the club’s official Twitter account.

He said: “Coventry United FC is aware of the accusations made; referee. Our game at home on January 12. We are investigating the matter carefully, with the close support of the Football Association. Until the investigations are completed, CUFC staff or players will not comment further. ”

