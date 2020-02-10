Lucy Boynton Oscars Hair 2020: The fashion accessory that she wore in her hair

Although not nominated for an Oscar, it hasn’t stopped Lucy Boynton from burning the red carpet throughout the awards season. The actress doesn’t just follow beauty trends. It helps to make it. And Boynton’s 2020 Oscars beauty look is no different. For the most part, her makeup is the standout ingredient for her overall look, but this year she has this special honor for her hair.

At last year’s Oscars, Boynton was overwhelmed with her usual mix of artistic eyes and natural-looking lips. Thanks to makeup artist Jo Baker, Boynton can be seen at every show, as we never know where Creative Baker will be looking for inspiration. Most Boynton looks can therefore be handcrafted creations that turn out to be tiny pieces of art.

For the end of the 2020 award season, also known as the Academy Awards, Boynton has a (at least for her) subtle and stunning make-up beat. Adorable red lipstick and ultra-long eyelashes, to be precise.

But let’s talk about this hair. Her work, created by celebrity stylist Jenny Cho, is a perfectly implemented example of how you can use your fashion accessories for other purposes. More specifically, how to take a pearl necklace from the neck and deconstruct it to transform a basic ingredient in the hair. Cho Boyntons added Wispy Bob and prepared and designed their waves with a range of Sisley Paris products.

According to Cho’s Instagram, her set appears to be the Regenerating Hair Care Mask ($ 95), the Revitalizing Fortifying Serum ($ 195), the Precious Hair Care Oil ($ 100), the Volumizing Spray ($ 90) and included the Color Protecting Shampoo ($ 75).

We are totally thrilled with this look, although we shouldn’t be surprised that the actress experienced one of the most unique beauty moments of the night. We can’t wait to see if it changes again for the after-party scene.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that we may receive a small sales commission when you buy something by clicking on a link in this story.