Lucknow Woman Lodges FIR after receiving obscene messages from 41 numbers in 6 days

The student said she started receiving vulgar messages on her WhatsApp from 3 February. The messages came from an international number.

IANS

updated:11 February 2020, 13:00 IST

Image for display | credit: Reuters

A 20-year-old female student in Lucknow has received obscene phone calls and messages from 41 different numbers over the past six days.

In this context, the victim has filed an FIR with the Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow.

In her complaint, the student said that she started receiving vulgar messages on her WhatsApp from 3 February. The messages came from an international number.

She told the police that if she blocked a certain number, the message would come from another number. When she started blocking numbers on WhatsApp, she got obscene calls from different numbers.

The girl said she received messages from 30 different numbers and calls from 11 numbers. “It was traumatic,” she said in her complaint.

Initially, she did not want to submit an FIR with a frightened social stigma, but her parents and friends persuaded her to do this.

Krishna Nagar station officer Ram Ramar Yadav said that all figures reported by the complainant had been monitored and that efforts were made to track down the suspect.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.