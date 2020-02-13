Lucas’ new budget can change the way you go around Kansas City KCTV5 News This morning

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Mayor Quinton Lucas presents his proposed city budget on Thursday evening.

Lucas says the budget will deliver on some of his campaign promises. One is the zero-fare transit program for free journeys with buses in Kansas City.

Mayor Quinton Lucas says his first State of the City address scheduled for Wednesday will be a speech with meat and potatoes, although some programs already expect funding to be reduced.

Lucas wants to use almost $ 5 million of the city budget for the project. It is expected that it will cost a total of $ 8 million. A private company would pick up the rest. The program will start this summer if there is sufficient funding.

The mayor told KCTV5 News that the changes would be possible by eliminating redundancy in the budget and increasing efficiency.

“We can still come up with a fair budget, a budget that is also capable of raising our financing amount with KCATA from $ 58 million to $ 63 million. I think that’s excellent, and I think it’s a sign of the city’s commitment to zero-transit transit, “said Lucas.

KCTV5 also follows reports of a $ 500,000 reduction in public funds for the Children’s Mercy Hospital. The organization receives approximately $ 650,000 annually to compensate for the costs of uncompensated procedures. Mayor Lucas would not confirm or deny the change in funding, but said the city cannot ignore the needs of other healthcare organizations.

“There are scarce resources, but I think if you really look at what we are trying to tackle and fund to suggest that only one institution can provide a set of services that are vital to the people of Kansas City, that means you ignore many others every day, “said Lucas. “We try to make sure that we take care of the people in Kansas City in the first place, but that we are also as responsible as possible. And to the extent that organizations have other options to supplement their funding, we want to ask them to make sure they do that. “

The city council will hold three public input meetings in the coming weeks. Click here for more information.

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.