LTA backroom staff is rumbling because Britain does not qualify for Fed Cup Finals

Britain’s hopes of reaching the Fed Cup final were defeated when Slovakia roared to an undeniable 3-1 lead on Saturday afternoon, in a disappointing end to a year-long journey to get Britain back to the highest level.

Without world number 1 Johanna Konta in the team, it would always be a tough fight – especially on the indoor clay courts of the AXA Arena in Bratislava, which were deliberately chosen knowing that the British are not fans of the dirt – and it is hard to be critical of the fight being played by the playing staff, particularly Harriet Dart on her single-debut in this competition.

Although Dart – who was in tears at the end of the game – lost both games, there was plenty of grit and determination to see from UK No. 3, who is said to be an improved second service away from a very decent career in the UK. professional game.

Yet it is a disappointing disappointment for Anne Keothavong, especially given their efforts to escape the notoriously heavy Euro / Africa Zone Group I in Bath before they defeated Kazakhstan in the Copper Box in April.

It means that instead of traveling to the 12-country final in Budapest in April, Great Britain will be forced to play another play-off to prevent them falling back to the Euro / Africa zone. They will, again, be Konta without talisman for that band.

After falling 2-0 on Friday night, Heather Watson had previously kept British hope alive with an extended win over Rebecca Sramkova, but was not really helped by the back room team in her preparations when she was left behind to watch YouTube videos of her opponent with less than an hour for the draw.

Watson was scheduled to become the number 1 player in Slovakia, Viktoria Kuzmova, but due to illness she had to get out of the draw, leaving Sramkova behind.

But although there was a strong hint that Kuzmova would not compete when she called a conference at 1 pm local time, the non-playing members of the Fed Cup team – of which there are at least 10 – did not succeed in bringing two and two two together, leaving Watson completely cold and desperately trying to find information about her new opponent.

“I personally found out that I was playing Rebecca literally today at five past three because I remember how I watched that time and immediately went to YouTube to watch videos of her,” Watson said after her 6-0 7-5 win . “Zero, absolutely zero idea. Literally at five past three. “

When she was told that a press conference had been organized at 1 p.m. local time for Kuzmova – something that the LTA staff had told the media – that would take place at 3 p.m., she replied: “Really? Oh my goodness, that’s so bad. “

In the end, everything ended well for the best available player in Great Britain, because she got one point back for the British, but it was a real oversight of the extensive support network not to prepare information about the other players in the two hours before the official announcement from Kuzmova.

Kuzmova, who defeated Dart on Friday night in a dramatic almost three-hour game, was unable to fulfill her media duties after her debilitating victory but returned to the AXA Arena on Saturday afternoon to confirm her withdrawal from the singles action against Watson.

“I would say emotionally that it was probably the most difficult game in my career that I have ever played,” said Kuzmova.

‘I wanted to win so badly, the competition was long and I hadn’t felt good two days before, I had a sore throat and my body ached so I think if this hadn’t been fed Cup I wouldn’t have started the competition .

“I spoke to my captain and said I didn’t feel like I could play singles because I’m too exhausted. If the two ends, I will do everything to be prepared for doubles. I will do my best, but to be honest with singles, I don’t really feel like I could do it today. “

Watson burst into a 6-0 lead after only 26 minutes, with Sramkova – a player who has never cracked the top 100 and who has only one gravel court at touring level to her name – looks well off the pace.

The second set was a much tighter case. Watson broke the 23-year-old’s resistance in the fifth game to see her opponent hit back immediately, causing the Brit to throw her racket into the ground.

Still, it never felt like Watson was really in danger of losing and eventually she got the 6-0 7-5 job in an hour and 17 minutes.

Dart then went to court against Schmiedlova and was again impressed, especially given that she has no win at tour level in this area.

She narrowly fell 7-5 in the first set against an opponent that Watson dismantled on Friday night and continued to fight after a fall in the second, saving two match points before finally falling 7-5 6-3.

In tears after the defeat, her teammates comforted her on the field when the Slovaks celebrated their qualification for the Fed Cup Finals.

