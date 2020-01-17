LSU star OLB K'Lavon Chaisson explains NFL draft for 2020

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sport

LSU Tigers ahead of linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson is on the way to the NFL after officially registering for the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.

Chaisson, who won defensive MVP honors in the Peach Bowl, announced on Twitter that he will miss his final year of college admission and is now focusing on preparing the NFL draft in April.

The 20-year-old Edge Rusher returned this season after missing most of 2018 with a ripped ACL. Chaisson showed no permanent restrictions due to the knee injury and has made career highs at Sacks (6.5) and Tackles for Loss (13.5) in 13 games this season.

Chaisson’s name has proven to be a trailblazer for draftboards thanks to its outstanding athleticism, size and explosiveness.

The 6-foot-4-edge rusher started off against Oklahoma in the college football playoff with two sacks. While not registering a sack in the national championship against Clemson, he caused chaos and problems for Trevor Lawrence.

As long as he is in medical care during the assessment process, Chaisson should continue to impress the scouts with his sporty tests on the combine. Don’t be surprised if the LSU’s star linebacker continues to climb and reach a top 15 position by April.