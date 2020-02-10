Loyola Marymount honors Hank Gathers with a statue in front of the Barley Pavilion

Hank Gathers in February 1990.

Credit: AP

Hank Gathers, one of the best college basketball players of all time, has never had the opportunity to demonstrate his impressive professional-level skills. His death from cardiac arrest at the age of 23 in 1990 shocked and saddened basketball fans in the United States.

Thirty years later, Loyola Marymount University will honor the Lions legend with a statue in front of the Barley Pavilion. The university announced last week that the statue would be unveiled on February 29, prior to the season’s final home game of the season, a clash between the West Coast Conference and the University of San Francisco.

Ex-LMU chief Paul Westhead, who coached the Los Angeles Lakers for their 1979-80 NBA title (Magic Johnson’s rookie season), and the 1989-90 Lions squad are scheduled to attend the event. The school will honor the team during a half-time ceremony.

cause of death

Hank Gathers was diagnosed with heart problems (an abnormal heartbeat) in his last season. He collapsed on the pitch on March 4, 1990 in a WCC tournament game against the University of Portland. (That also happened on December 9, 1989 in a game against the University of California, Santa Barbara.)

Gathers was pronounced dead after hospitalization. A later autopsy revealed that myocardial disease caused his death.

Hank Gathers: a two-way force

In his junior season, Hank Gathers averaged 32.7 points and 13.7 rebounds in 1988-89, leading NCAA Division I in both categories. Wichita State’s Xavier McDaniel, who averaged 27.4 points and 15.0 rebounds in the 1984/85 season, was the only other player to accomplish this feat.

As a senior, Gathers scored an average of 29.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Born in Philadelphia, he started his college career in 1985 at the USC. He and his former teammate Bo Kimble switched from USC to LMU and had to pause for a year due to the NCAA transfer rules. In the second year they began to put their stamp on the LMU program. They flourished in Westhead’s breakneck basketball, which used a full court press to confuse opponents.

Gathers achieved 22.5 ppg in the second year. It was a sign of things to come.

Honor an icon

In June 2019, the university announced that a Hank Gathers statue would be unveiled outside its arena. That month, the school revealed more details.

In recent years there have been moving memories of Hank Gathers, including from the Los Angeles Times and the Bleacher Report.

The Los Angeles Times also published a longer article from Hank Gatherer’s hometown after his death.

The LMU Lions from 1989-90 are still a cultural touchstone. This is one of the reasons why many people remember the tragedy of Hank Gather’s death and the team’s subsequent run to the Elite 8.

The men’s basketball team inspired by Hank Gathers from 1989 to 1990 completed a legendary run at the NCAA tournament in 1990. Share your memories of this unforgettable season and we’ll publish some of them in the next LMU magazine. pic.twitter.com/w9m2Ll8Ek7

– LMU Magazine (@LMUMagazine) August 20, 2019