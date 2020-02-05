Loyalists vs Turncoats in Karnataka as BJP Netas Lobby difficult to get berth in expanded Yediyurappa cabinet

Bengaluru: While Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is preparing to expand his cabinet on February 6, the divergent voices between party members and turncoats within the BJP are getting louder.

While the CM has promised that at least 10 turncoat MLAs will be accommodated in the new team, many senior loyal BJP leaders have tried to make their way to a ministerial berth.

Hectic lobby from different regions and has kept the power corridors busy. Members from the Karnataka-Hyderabad region have gathered in the last three days and pressured Yediyurappa to have at least one representative from the region in his exhausted cabinet. Raju Gouda, MLA from Shorapur in the Yadgir district, has expressed the intention to get a berth.

“You can make anyone a minister from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, I don’t have to be. A person from our region must become a minister, otherwise it will be difficult for us to work,” he said.

Six times MLA from Sullia in Dakshin Kannada, S Angara, is another ministerial aspirant. Angara told CNN-News18 that the BJP should take into account the fact that people from his constituency have voted for the party repeatedly.

“There is no pressure on the CM, we have come to the party based on ideology and goals. So the party must consider us. I have no plans to join another party, I am from the Sangha. I am here for my ideology, “Angara added.

A Panchamasali Peetha seer had recently demanded at a public event that Yediyurappa provide at least three ministerial berths for MLAs from the Lingayat subsection. Vachananda Swamy fought for a place for Murugesh Nirani, the Bilgi MLA of Bagalkot. While the question changed into a controversy after the CM’s reaction, Nirani continues to build up pressure in the hope of a chair.

Upon his return from Delhi, Yediyurappa assured that the expansion would see 13 new ministers, 10 of which are probably the ones selected in the mid-term polls. Those who have not made it have more reason to worry.

Hunsur’s H Vishwanath and Hoskote’s MTB Nagraj were among the rebel MLAs who changed sides but were not selected in the bypolls. They have ensured that the prime minister rewards them through the Legislative Council, the House of Lords in Karnataka. Conversations about the former MLA CP Yogeshwar that got a seat have also kept many on the edge.

