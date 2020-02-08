Low turnout among the disappointments of the Iowa caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Democrats recover from some disappointments following Monday’s caucuses in Iowa, although one has received less attention than the other.

About 176,000 Iowans attended their district caucuses, a slight revival from 2016 but less than expected.

The number is sure to rattle Democrats who count on high attendance in battlefields across the country to win in November. And it raises doubts about whether Iowa can be won by Democrats after a recent shift to Republicans.

The number was perhaps the most disappointing for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose strategy in the primary and general election depends on bringing out young and rare voters. Asked about the turnout during a Friday night debate, Sanders acknowledged that it was not right.

“That is a disappointment and I think we could probably all have worked better by bringing our supporters out,” he said.

The parade of candidates, a Democratic base that President Donald Trump wanted to dismantle and a high participation in the mid-term of 2018 had party insiders bracing themselves for a turnout that could match or surpass the highest point of the competition.

But Monday came nowhere near the 2008 caucuses, when about 238,000 Iowans participated in the kickoff collision between Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, once Iowa favorite John Edwards and a handful of others. The caucuses in 2020 attracted 5,000 more than 2016, when Clinton very closely defeated Vermont Sen Bernie Sanders, but lost to Donald Trump.

“It was lower than I expected,” said former Iowa Democratic Party executive director Norm Sterzenbach, who ran the Minnesota Sen campaign. Amy Klobuchar has advised. “It was certainly lower than what conventional wisdom was.”

Democrats in Iowa are fighting to overcome a decade long slide that has shrunk their ranks in rural areas and once reliable production cities along the Mississippi River with democratic votes.

It is part of a shift of the party’s 50-year high in 2008, when it ruled not only the governorship and both houses of the legislature, but three of the five seats of the American house and one seat of the American Senate.

Democrats have been struggling in rural areas since 2010 as the party has grown in the growing suburbs of Iowa around Des Moines and the corridor of Cedar Rapids-Iowa City in eastern Iowa.

Today, Republicans control the state house and both seats of the US Senate in Iowa, where Trump won 9.5 percentage points over Clinton in 2016. But Democrats made a profit in the state and took two of the four seats of the American home – including Iowa’s fastest growing suburbs – from Republican hands in 2018.

On Monday, the participation of the Democratic Caucus generally declined in rural areas, and in those former union-heavy provinces, but in the suburbs in Des Moines – especially Dallas County, the fastest growing Democratic province of the state.

“I think it means a change in where our Democratic base in Iowa is, a shift in who gets involved in the party and what becomes our base,” Sterzenbach said.

