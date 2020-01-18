Day 8 Chhapaak: Given the nature of Starrer Deepik Padukone, it could actually go a long way. However, with the serious topic it brings and the fact that it was aimed at the target audience, the pace did not really go to the next level. In addition, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior has just started off after a very good start, which means that Meghn Gulzar’s directorial film would primarily find orbits in the digital medium. Chhapaak had a low second Friday when 0.75 crores * came. The film began with the first day collections of 4.77 crores, so this is a drop of around 85%.

For Deepika Padukone, the best return on the film is the critical acclaim she has received and the fact that she decided to experiment, even though she could opt for a much more commercial venture. Her idea was to expose social abuse to much greater publicity and, in this respect, broke the distance.

Chhapaak Treasury Day 8: Low Theaters 2nd Friday

Fox Star studios have made the film under budget and are commercially covered for satellite, digital and music rights. Of course, they would negotiate a much greater theatrical life. So far, Chhapaak has gathered 29,13 crores * and they are expected to gather 32 crores * by the end of the second weekend. Publish another four business days to get new releases next Friday.

* Estimates. Expected final numbers

Note: All collections by production and distribution sources

