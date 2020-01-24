Panga Checkout: Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill starrer Pang released and locked the horns today with Streetuncer 3D dancer Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor. Although the film is surrounded by many options, including Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior, it may marvel at its target audience “class” because Chhapaak is completely deserted.

Let’s take a look at the Pangy Pre Booking in the country’s main centers:

Panga Box Office Day 1 – Advance Booking: Stays across the country with Chennai, Hyderabad is an exception!

Mumbai

In Mumbai, Panga is low 5-7% filling fast sessions across major multiplexes. Night performances are preferred for pre-booking.

Delhi NCR

This area is a little better than Mumbai 7-10% show with full to almost full occupancy in ticket office. Evening and night performances are fine.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is on the same routes as Delhi in the NCR region. The film runs mainly in premium multiplexes.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is good and one of the best circuits with 23-25% shows fast packing in advance.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is boring with a negligible number of fast appearances.

Calcutta is “all empty,” while Chennai is the best performing circuit 24-26% show with full to almost full occupancy.

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga revolves around Kabaddi’s player playing Kangan, who wants to return to marriage after marriage and maternity. The key roles are also Neena Gupta, Richa Chadh.

During one of Kangana’s promotions, Ranaut recently stated that being an actor is the most profitable job in our country, while filmmakers are not as valued as they should be.

Kangan’s observation came when she commented on the controversy that broke out when she took over the directorial control of her 2019 edition of “Manicarni: The Queen of Jhansi”.

