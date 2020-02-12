Lovers of Love Island are not convinced that Shaughna Phillips really loves Luke M.

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

Lovers of Love Island are not convinced that Shaughna Phillips actually has feelings for Luke M, despite her confession in the last episode.

The 25-year-old’s head might have been turned around after her date with bombshell Jamie Clayton, while she confessed to Mike Boateng that they ‘get along’ with Luke M.

Mike told her: “He’s a cool guy. Do you think you could go there?

Shaughna became embarrassed and admitted, “I don’t know.”

On Wednesday evening, the islanders participated in a game that revealed to them what the public really thinks through a series of headlines.

The headlines, on which the names remained, until the islanders had guessed what everyone was talking about, contained a head suggesting that people wanted Shaughna and Luke M to come together and take the £ 50k cash prize.

Shaughna Phillips revealed that she would be interested in a relationship with Luke M (Photo: ITV)

Luke M is often deposited (Photo: ITV)

Does Luke M feel the same? (Photo: ITV) Viewers felt that more people had rooted for Luke M and Demi Jones and accused Shaughna of “game-playing” by focusing on the popular Luke M in an attempt to reach the final.

“Absolutely Nobody wants to see Shaughna and Luke M together. She will eat it alive, “is a viewer smoked on Twitter.

Another confused viewer tweeted: “Why did they tell the villa that we want Shaughna and Luke M? No, we want Luke M and Demi. “

Shaughna realized her feelings after her date with Jamie Clayton (Photo: ITV)

Another tweet reads: “I don’t think Shaughna likes Luke M to be honest … maybe she’s starting to play a game.”

One person decided that they were not on board and said: “Luke M and Shaughna are not a couple that I will board”, while another fan wrote: “Nobody wants Shaughna less than Luke M. But he is so nice he will probably say yes. “

“So Shaughna spoke to Jamie, making her feel for Luke M?

“That is the purest form of waffle I have ever heard in this show. Stay far away from the man like Luke, please !! ‘read another confused comment.

Love Island is broadcast daily at 9:00 PM on ITV2.





