Did you love Little Women but have you not seen many other films about women? Here are some suggestions to help you plunge into a whole new film world – a world of women!

1] What happened to Baby Jane?

If you loved all the sisterhood of Little Women and want to see more cinema with women with one or more parents, start with this classic. In this film, two former celebrity sisters have to struggle with complicated family dynamics when trying to make a comeback.

2] Show girls

If Little Women was your first introduction to the concept of female writers and painters, you will probably be happy with this film, which offers an interesting portrait of women as dancers. The story revolves around Nomi, a talented young dancer who still has a lot to prove, and the complicated bond she shares with her mentor, Cristal.

3] Small women

What if Little Women were not cinema, but television and longer? This adjustment dares to ask and answer the question.

4] Small women

Did you love Laura Dern and Meryl Streep in the most recent Little Women, but wonder: “Where is Susan Sarandon?” She is there!

5] Small women

In addition to being a controversy in 2019 about the countless ways in which society places women in traditional gender roles, in 1868 Little Women was once a novel that argued for those exact gender roles. An early version of the film, made 81 years later, contains no feminism, which oddly enough does not make it shorter.

6] Small women

What if Katherine Hepburn wore dresses and took care of men’s feelings? She would be Jo March in the earliest repetition of the story.

7] Fatal attraction

At least 20 percent of all Little Women adaptations tell us that women have a mind and a soul, but also a heart, an unfortunate circumstance that – according to film clips played at the Oscars during the Best Actress category – sometimes makes cinematic women incredibly lonely . For fatal gynocine people who want to explore other canonical films that highlight women’s struggle against erasure, try Fatal Attraction. Just like Jo March, when busy career woman Alex Forrest gets romantically interested in a colleague, she starts to wonder if women can really have everything.

