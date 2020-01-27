Love Island's Sophie had to grin after finding out that the islanders would choose who to drop

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman are torn apart on Love Island tonight after receiving the fewest votes from the couples – but some fans have stayed with raised eyebrows after seeing Sophie’s expression after discovering the news.

That evening, the islanders will have to decide whether to save Connor or Medical PA Sophie.

Some ITV2 fans will feel a little deja vu after Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt were suddenly torn apart after landing at the end of public polls.

However, Sophie’s reaction to the discovery that her fellow islanders would save either her or Connor was noticed by some eagle-eyed viewers on Twitter.

A fan tweeted, “Just as Sophie’s face changed when she realized that only one of them is going home, she knows that the islanders will drop Connor in a heartbeat #LoveIsland.”

Sophie and Connor are torn apart on Love Island tonight

The islanders must decide their fate

While another commented, “Sophie definitely stays and Conners leaves. Even she knows how her face changes #LoveIsland.”

A third remarked, “Did you see Sophie try to hide her grin when they said only one of them was going? Someone is playing a game #LoveIsland.”

“She knows Connor is gone,” wrote another.

The fans were convinced that Sophie “grinned”

A fan said, “I noticed Sophie’s grin. I am. #Loveisland.”

Others defended Sophie in one sentence: “I think she’s a nervous grin / smile. She doesn’t mean maliciously, I don’t think so.”

Who will be dumped tonight? And could one of their heads be turned for the new bomb arrivals?

* Love Island will air on ITV2 this evening at 9 p.m.