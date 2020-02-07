Love Island’s Siannise and Luke T melt hearts together with nocturnal hugs

Tell us this wasn’t cute (Photo: ITV)

The couples from Love Island all entered the night after a shock clutch that turned the whole villa upside down – but although some were getting heavy under the covers, it was Siannise and Luke T who stole our hearts.

Because they just had a hug and it was the cutest thing ever.

The couple decided to remain loyal to each other after their three-day break-up as part of the Casa Amor twist, and when they reunited, they couldn’t even spend much time together as they cared for Shaughna Phillips while she restored her broken heart.

But when they were put to bed, they had a sweet moment when they reported for the night, while Luke stroked Siannise’s head as she fell asleep in his arms.

Definitely a nicer face more fun than the nearby sausages under the duvet, the others seemed to have * cough * NasAndEva * cough *

Speaking after Luke’s return to the villa, he admitted to Siannise that he had shared a bed with Casa Amor girl Jamie, but strictly on a platonic level.

The couple was there to watch over Shaughna while Callum broke her heart (Photo: ITV2)

Sianisse and Luke T have remained strong (Photo: ITV)

He then spoke about him and Finn, who also remained faithful to his girl Paige, and said: “We were settling fairly. Finny and I knew early doors, didn’t they.

“So all the time we thought,” the longer we are here, the longer they have to build a bond with you and Paige. “We just couldn’t wait to get home, frankly.”

He also heard the Beach Hut say: “I’m just so excited to be back with her and spend time with her and tell her how I feel. I can’t even describe it, it’s such a crazy feeling. “

The scenes melted the hearts of viewers everywhere, especially after the downright brutal disconnection ceremony.

It wasn’t all rosy for everyone else, with Shaughna having to go to bed alone because she and Demi were declared single.

Both girls were stripped when their men – Nas Majeed and Callum Jones – continued with new girls who brought them back to the villa.

As a result, they then had to tolerate their former beaus that became affectionate right in front of their faces, with Shaughna threatening to walk instead of tackling the clumsiness of it all.

She was talked around, but it is not known how long.

Let’s hope she at least makes it to the Sunday night episode … or she misses a free Sean Paul performance.

Love Island takes place every night at 9 p.m. on ITV2.





