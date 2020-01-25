Love Island's Jack Fincham drops a baby bomb by confirming that he has become a father

Love Island winner Jack Fincham stunned fans when he announced that he had become a father.

Dani Dyer’s ex-colleague shared a moment rocking a baby and revealed that he had become a father for the first time.

Jack, who won the show with Dani in 2018, confirmed that he is the father of a daughter named Blossom, who was born on January 24.

However, he keeps her mother’s identity secret.

He says the couple are not a couple, but they would raise their little girl together.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “I am usually a very open book and share most of my life on my social media.

Jack Fincham is a new father

“I didn’t choose this blessing. I’m just a normal Geeza who played on a TV show that throws you directly into the public …

“What I will be grateful for forever. Whatever I knew, I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private, to prepare myself for this new responsibility and a part of me that will change my life forever.

“It is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and what you say is true. The instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.

Jack and Dani won Love Island in 2018

Jack has not confirmed the identity of the baby’s mother

“I would like to thank my family and friends for their continued support, including my little girl mother, who was consistently AMAZING.

“Although we are not together, we are great friends, as we have been for many years, and our priority is to raise our beautiful girl together. Both mom and baby are doing great.

“I am now a proud father of a healthy little girl named Blossom Fincham who was born on January 24, 2020.”

